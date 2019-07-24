ST. MARYS — The Resale Shop on Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys, a volunteer-based operation, uses donations to give back to the community in several ways.
Clark Pearson took over the shop, formerly run by the Penn Highlands Healthcare Auxiliary, in August of last year.
Proceeds from the Resale Shop are split between the St. Marys Youth Center, First United Methodist Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Pearson says.
SMYC began with a board full of students in 1944, Pearson said. It was previously in the police station downtown, and is now located above the Resale Shop.
The center, a place for youth to congregate and enjoy dances, games and other activities during the school year, was built on donations as well, Pearson says.
“People can remember meeting their wives here at a dance years ago,” he said.
After taking over the shop, Pearson says the initial plan was to sell everything.
“But, people came in and said this was something we really needed in town,” he said.
The shop has 10 volunteers who help unpack, sort and organize donations throughout the week.
Bags of clothes, books, shoes, décor and other unique items come pouring in on a daily basis, Pearson said. The Resale Shop donates gowns and clothes to certain events, victims of house fires and works with the Guardian Angel Center. The shop also donates to homeless veterans in Pittsburgh.
“If you’re down and out, we try to take care of you,” he said.
Pearson, a retired juvenile probation officer, is president of the SMYC board of directors.
The center is also rented out for parties, meetings and events like “paint ‘n sips,” Pearson said.
Resale Shop volunteer Priscilla Phillips said one of their biggest goals is to keep the Erie Avenue facility organized. It offers a “bag sale” option for customers, where they can stuff all the clothing they can into a garbage bag — $5 for women or $3 for men.
Donations and volunteer help for the Resale Shop and SMYC are always welcome. For more information, visit the Resale Shop or SMYC on Facebook, or call 814-834-7405.