ST. MARYS — Three St. Marys residents face burglary and criminal trespass charges after they allegedly entered and damaged a Townview Road apartment.
Joseph David Kriner, 20, of St. Marys, has been charged with a first-degree felony of burglary and conspiracy, a third-degree criminal trespass felony and criminal mischief misdemeanor.
Brandi Lee Kanouff, 21, of St. Marys, faces the same charges.
Ian Randolph Rigby, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
According to St. Marys Police, officers were dispatched to 546 Townview Road to meet with Townview Apartments Manager Marcia Runyan June 1. Townview Apartments is a residential apartment complex for overnight accommodations.
Police discovered Rigby allegedly entered the residential apartment, knowing he was not privileged to do so, and destroyed parts of it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A witness reportedly told police they heard loud pounding outside the apartment in question 10 minutes prior to Runyan’s 911 call. Rigby was allegedly spotted running from the apartment and across the road, entering 560 Townview Road.
Police said the interior of the apartment, which had been intentionally damaged, is the property of TM Associates. Estimated value of damage is $500-$1,000, according to the affidavit. Officers attempted to locate Rigby in the apartment to which he reportedly fled, but the lights were off and there was no response.
Police conducted an interview with Kriner June 3, who reportedly admitted that he, Kanouff and Rigby entered the apartment in question, and that he was responsible for a portion of the damage. Kriner also told police Rigby had been letting he and Kanouff stay in the apartment to which he fled that day.
Preliminary hearings for the three are scheduled for July 2 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.