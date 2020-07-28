ST. MARYS — Two St. Marys residents are facing felony charges after methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found in the same residence as two small children.
Seth Ryan Sharp, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two felony counts of conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and endangering the welfare of children, each felonies in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office July 22.
Mollie Nicole Myers, 24, of St. Marys, is also charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two felony counts of conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and endangering the welfare of children, each felonies in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office July 22.
The City of St. Marys Police Department has been reviewing information about drug activity allegedly involving Myers at her Grant Street apartment. During the course of a search warrant executed July 21, police allegedly seized 11.5 grams of methamphetamine, small plastic bags typically used to package controlled substances for distribution, two digital scales and $340, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The money, plastic bags and methamphetamine were reportedly located in Myers’ master bedroom. Her boyfriend, Sharp, was reportedly on the bed and laying on a pillow where some of the items were found. Also, 7.5 grams of marijuana was located in the same general area, as well as various items of paraphernalia, such as hypodermic needles, cut straws, scales and a glass smoking device.
It was also discovered that two small children, ages 6 and 2, were alone within a bedroom, police said. Myers and Sharp had locked themselves in the master bedroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police knocked numerous times before forcefully entering. Both children reportedly reside at this residence and are Sharp’s.
Sharp and Myers are each confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings will be held Tuesday at Jacob’s office.