ELK COUNTY — Five Elk County Girl Scouts were among 71 young women in the region honored recently for uplifting community projects.
According to Girl Scouts of western Pennsylvania Public Relations and Marketing Manager Stefanie Marshall, the “Gold Award” is the highest Scout achievement for these young women, who altogether logged almost 6,000 service hours.
The young women were each required to log at least 80 hours of work with their Gold Award project.
“Each Girl Scout has learned to lead change in her community (with) a skill she will carry into adulthood,” according to a news release.
Several St. Marys natives were recognized for unique and uplifting accomplishments like enriching the lives of hospital patients and senior citizens.
Kristen Kirst, an Elk County Catholic High School graduate, was interested in contributing to senior citizens’ quality of life, so she helped residents at a local nursing home stay entertained, while also supporting cognitive needs. Kirst partnered with several community agencies to offer nursing home residents a library as a new resource.
Margaret Wehler, a St. Marys Area High School graduate, had no idea what scoliosis was until she was diagnosed with it. To help others like herself, she created brochures outlining ways to live with the disease a little more easily, and presented a video to a middle school health class.
Emily Miller, an ECCHS graduate, was interested in better patient rooms at the local hospital, so she created a more scenic view for them by placing original landscape art work outside their rooms, where there previously had been a brick wall or wooden divider.
Two Ridgway area graduates took a more creative approach with their projects, using quilting and painting to spread a message.
Isabeau Stager, an ECCHS graduate, created lesson plans, meeting times and materials for certain age groups, teaching them how to quilt. Classes in area elementary, middle and high schools made 29 quilts, which were donated to a local cancer ministry.
Anna Cristini, a Ridgway Area High School graduate and former DECA club member, tackled an issue many young women face today — self esteem and low self confidence. Cristini painted small murals with uplifting quotes within the girls’ restrooms at Ridgway Area Middle-High School.