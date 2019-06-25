ST. MARYS — Drivers lined the length of Depot Street late Friday morning, eager to support a fundraiser that supports the community in return.
The St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual beef sale in downtown St. Marys is a well-known community tradition, said Bob Roberts, a club member of 35 years.
The day involves several local organizations and volunteers, including relatives of rotarians, students from St. Marys Parks and Recreation, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area high schools, Kreckel Enterprises employees and others, he said.
The sale, which started at 10:30 a.m., sold out by noon, said SMRC secretary Vern Kreckel. Each year, the club sells between 1,600 and 1,700 beef sandwiches, using more than 700 pounds of beef from Save-A-Lot.
Aside from the $4 sandwiches, members also cater to local businesses or companies who would like to order in bulk, putting together large amounts of beef ahead of time.
The SMRC has contributed widely to St. Marys parks, Project Gifts of Elk County, the black and gold clock downtown and local youth scholarships and initiatives.
“All of these proceeds stay in the community,” Roberts said. “Many local charities benefit from our efforts.”
Much of Friday’s proceeds will be going toward the remodel of the Memorial Park Scout house built by rotarians in 1952.
SMRC meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the St. Marys Moose Lodge #146 on Erie Avenue. Membership is open to anyone wishing to contribute to community efforts. For more information, visit www.stmarysrotary.org or the Facebook page.