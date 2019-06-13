ST. MARYS — For almost 70 years, the St. Marys Rotary Club has focused its volunteer efforts on bettering the Elk County community and benefitting its people.
Secretary Vern Kreckel said the SMRC and its 23 members have established many long-lasting relationships with local businesses and organizations.
Just about anyone is welcome to attend SMRC meetings, including scholarship recipients or students working on special projects, local historians or guests spreading the world about a business or service in the area. Organizations receiving a donation from the club also attend.
Each year, nine students from Elk County Catholic High School and nine from St. Marys Area High School are recognized as “students of the month” at SMRC meetings, Kreckel said. The Elk County Community Foundation also helps the club award a scholarship to an area student.
Club members contribute to many community efforts and events, including Relay for Life, an area food bank, the Memorial Day Parade and others.
“We want people to see us out in the public interacting,” said 35-year member Bob Roberts.
The SMRC encourages youth to volunteer and get involved in their community, Roberts said.
“With volunteerism, the earlier, the better,” he said. “There are so many organizations that depend on volunteer help.
“It’s our hope that these kids will continue to do what we are doing.”
They hope to see the students of the month and scholarship recipients come back and become Rotary members, Roberts adds.
The Rotary is present in many places all over town, Kreckel says.
In 2015, the black and gold clock in downtown St. Marys — a $53,000 project — was given to the city in recognition of the club’s 65th anniversary, he said. The clock has plaques on each side with the names of its donors.
The Rotary has played a large part in local parks, Kreckel said, with a stone and flagpoles dedicated at Benzinger Park, memorials for members who have passed and the playground at Memorial Park.
Members are also working on remodeling the Memorial Park scout house built by the Rotary in 1952, Kreckel said.
Other SMRC efforts include road cleanups, distributing disaster kits internationally and hosting a traditional Halloween parade since the 1970s.
Another large rotarian initiative is Project Gifts of Elk County, a separate nonprofit organization started by two Pennsylvania state troopers 40 years ago, distributing 400-420 gifts to less-fortunate children at Christmas.
Throughout it’s endeavors, the club’s main goal is to keep the proceeds local.
“The funds we a acquire in St. Marys stay in St. Marys,” Roberts said.
SMRC meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the St. Marys Moose Lodge #146 on Erie Avenue. Membership is open to anyone wishing to contribute to community efforts. For more information, visit www.stmarysrotary.org or the Facebook page.