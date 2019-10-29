ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual Halloween Parade and party tradition took over Memorial Park Sunday, welcoming more than 150 children.
Despite the chilly and occasionally rainy weather, 175 bags of candy and toys were handed out to area children, said SMRC Secretary Vern Kreckel. Rotary members pack around 300 bags each year.
This event has been ongoing for more than 40 years, said Kreckel, who said he can remember participating as a child.
The SMRC has many longstanding traditions, like its annual beef sale in June and Project Gifts of Elk County during the holidays.
Longtime rotarian Frank Levenduski dressed up as a dinosaur and was the leader of the parade, taking children and families around the court.
Rotary members were ready and waiting at the end of the route, beside the newly-remodeled Clubhouse at Memorial Park. Every child not only received a bag of candy, but toys as well.