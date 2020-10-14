ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club and City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation will still host its annual trick-or-treat at Memorial Park this year, but the event will be a little different.
SMRC Secretary Vern Kreckel said this year’s event, set for 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 31, will be a drive-thru effort in the upper parking lot of Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this was the best option to still host an event important to many families and children, Kreckel noted.
The Halloween event typically includes a parade, where the children walk around the park in their costumes. John Salter of The River 98.9 will still provide “spooky” music, Kreckel says, while cars of families come through.
The rotary typically gives out about 300 bags each year, Kreckel said. This year will include candy treats and Star Wars toys, left over from the Project Gifts for Elk County Christmas effort.
The Halloween effort, trailing all the way back to the 1970s, is simply tradition for both the community and the rotary members who hand out the treats, Kreckel said, recalling participating when he was a child around 1980-1981.
“So much has been taken away from the students — we didn’t want to take this away,” he said. “We didn’t want the community to miss out on this.”
The event will be held prior to the St. Marys trick-or-treat that is scheduled, Kreckel says, so the children will already be in costume.
The SMRC had to cancel its beef sale fundraiser this summer, but will still be providing Christmas gifts to children and families in need this Christmas, Kreckel said.