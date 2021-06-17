ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club will host one of its largest fundraisers –the 22nd annual beef sandwich sale –Friday, June 25 this year.
The sale takes place in the parking lot of the St. Marys Moose Lodge and entrance of Project Gifts for Elk County on Depot Street, engulfing downtown St. Marys with the smell of cooked beef.
Visitors can purchase a charcoal grilled beef sandwich for $5 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out, with proceeds benefiting the club and all its community efforts.
Secretary Vern Kreckel said the sale had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19. The club hosted its largest fundraiser, its annual auction, in February, with well over 400 items and “great donations.”
Typically, the club sells around 1,500 beef sandwiches, with a line trailing up Depot Street, and rotary members taking care of the drive-thru service, said Kreckel.
The sale also caters to local businesses who would like to order ahead for bulk purchases for employees. Beef is available for pickup at 7 p.m. Thursday and before 11 a.m. Friday, the letter says. On Friday, preorders for more than 10 sandwiches can be called ahead, but must be picked up by 11 a.m.
Last year, donations and support from the community allowed the SMRC to raise $6,000, distributed to local organizations and projects, according to a letter written by Club President Russ Hanes and Project Chairman Bob Roberts.
Rotary members also participated in the Memorial Day Parade in St. Marys May 31.
Since the end of April, the club has been allowing guests to visit meetings again, said Kreckel, one at a time. Members meet at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
For bulk or large preorders for the beef sale, call 814-335-2791 or 814-594-2646.
Donations can be mailed to The St. Marys Rotary Club, P.O. Box 923, St. Marys, PA 15857.