ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club will host its annual auction at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, debuting a new way for bidders to participate this year.
The auction, begun in the late 1960s, is intended to raise funds for all of the St. Marys Rotary Club’s projects, said Rotary Secretary Vern Kreckel. It’s hosted at the Project Gifts for Elk County facility on Depot Street.
The Rotary receives all of its auction items from local businesses. Items offered include several gift certificates for car washes and food services, or items like power tools, decorations and toys, Krecekl said.
“These are items that reach all ages and interests,” he said.
The auction typically takes place on a Sunday, when people can sit down, relax and enjoy it with family and friends, Kreckel. Some even throw parties during the fundraiser.
St. Marys Area High School students volunteer as phone operators that day, utilizing community-service hours, Kreckel said.
New to the auction this year is online bidding, Kreckel said. People can visit www.stmarysparotary.org or www.theriver989.com to participate.
Online bidding offers convenience, Kreckel adds, with participants being able to bid at any location they’d like.
“We are trying to go along with the way the world has changed,” Kreckel said of the online process.
In order to tune in and bid on items, people should call 814-834-2241 to register and receive a PIN (Personal Identification Number). Before bidding on an item, participants must enter that PIN and password.
“If you win, you’re notified through a telephone call-back and text,” Kreckel said.