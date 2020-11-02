ST. MARYS — Families and children lined up in their cars at Memorial Park Saturday, collecting candy and toys during a drive-thru trick or treat.
Each year, the St. Marys Rotary Club and Parks and Recreation host an annual Halloween trick or treat at the park, but due to COVID-19, the drive-thru option was chosen, said SMRC Secretary Vern Kreckel.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this was the best option to still host an event important to many families and children, he said.
There were 300 treat bags given out Saturday, Kreckel said.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said besides Rotary and Park volunteers, there were also Northern Pennsylvania Regional College representatives and the Elk County Fair Queen handing out candy this year.
The Halloween event, tracing all the way back to the 1970s, typically includes a parade, where the children walk around the park in their costumes. John Salter of The River 98.9 still provided “spooky” music, Kreckel says, while cars of families came through.
This year, goodies included Star Wars toys, too, left over from Project Gifts for Elk County, he added.