ST. MARYS — Every week day, senior citizens in the St. Marys and surrounding areas visit an Erie Avenue facility for a meal, fellowship, health education and activities.
Director Lesa Lamb said the facility has added a new program, “Eat Smart, Live Strong,” for the month of February, coinciding with its “Healthy Steps in Motion” exercise class.
The health program encourages older adults to increase their fruit and vegetable intake and engage in 30 minutes of physical activity per day, Lamb said. Sessions will be offered Feb. 11, 18 and 25.
The center offers a special program like this each year, Lamb said, through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and Office of Human Services.
February is also “American Heart Month,” Lamb adds, which raises awareness about heart health, and urges people to take steps to prevent heart disease. A registered nurse from WRC Senior Services in St. Marys will be speaking about heart attacks at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 11.
Community Nurses will also visit the center to offer a presentation on “eating right for your health,” and give free blood-pressure screenings, at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 24.
On a weekday basis, the center offers free breakfast and coffee from 8-10 a.m., Lamb adds. Donations are appreciated.
In 2020, a kitchen-training class will be held for volunteers who help serve lunch to the seniors, giving them a refresher course on things like food safety and sanitation. The food products come from Roulette and go to 13 different senior centers, Lamb said.
The center welcomes new members, Lamb said. Joining can be particularly beneficial in the winter time, since seniors can get out of the house and partake in enjoyable activities like card or bingo games, she added.
For more information, call 814-781-3555.