ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail gathered with approximately of 500 American flags ready to be retired at Straub Bear Run Thursday.
Throughout the year, flags that are old, discolored, ripped or just no longer in good shape are put into the mailbox in front of the St. Marys American Legion on Center Street, said serviceman Jerry Bonfardine.
The men then gather on Straub Bear Run Road for fellowship and to show respect for the flag as part of an annual ceremony.
The detail has 43-45 members, Bonfardine said, including Herbert Straub, one of the original men who started the group in the early 1950s.
The number of flags given to the Legion each year has increased, Bonfardine said, since some area burial details don’t have enough members to host these ceremonies. People from Johnsonburg, Kersey and Ridgway tend to bring their flags to St. Marys.
The ceremony began with speeches from Sgt. in Charge Tom Price and SMSBD President Randy Simbeck. Members of the “Flag Disposal Unit” dipped the unserviceable flags in kerosene and placed them on a rack over the fire.
“My fellow detail members and guests, we have in our possession here these flags of our great nation — flags which previously provided proud and worthy service, flags that paid tribute to our country and its honored dead,” Simbeck said. “They have been inspected and are found to be no longer serviceable. It’s been recommended that they be appropriately destroyed with solemn dignity.”
U.S. flags are flown in all sizes, from extremely small to large, Simbeck said, and are made from all types of fabric.
“Yet, regardless of its size of type of material from which it is made, the true, priceless worth of our great flag is that it serves as the visible symbol of the aspirations of the people of the United States — freedom, liberty and justice within a nation of the people, by the people and for the people.
“Let us, whenever possible, replace them with new, clean, bright flags of equal size and kind. May their replacements amplify our pride in our nation, through the displaying and flying of our beautiful national colors.”
Taps was played just as it is at U.S. military funerals during the ceremony, and Steve Bagley also played the bagpipes. The firing squad fired three volleys, and the color guard obliged with flags nearby.
Mike Ames of the Elk County Footlighters organization and St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski were newer servicemen in attendance.
The men burned around seven bags full of American flags throughout the evening. Each year, between 300-500 are retired, Simbeck said.
“This ceremony really means a lot to the guys here,” he said.