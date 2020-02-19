ST MARYS — The St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club has kicked off its 2020 fundraisers and club activities. Next up is its “Size Doesn’t Matter” Coyote Hunt, a three-day weekend event.
Club President Bill Simbeck said the ice-fishing tournament and derby planned for Feb. 9 was cancelled due to weather conditions.
More than just a hunting activity, the Coyote Hunt, held Feb. 21-23, allows for a weekend of fellowship and friendly competition between members, Simbeck said.
Simbeck said each participant enters for a door prize, with the chance to win items like high-quality pocket knives or a Fox-Pro brand game call.
The club will also host its annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at the headquarters on Glen Hazel Road March 8, offering homemade sausage patties and pancakes.
“It’s just a way for us to get our name out there, and it’s family oriented,” Simbeck said. “It supports activities we offer throughout the year, (like) stocking fish, maintenance and upkeep of the club itself.”
The club begins its fish-stocking program in area streams and rivers in April, Simbeck said. Club members are currently in the process of rebuilding their lawnmower and remodeling the inside of the lodge.
The club also hosts events open to the public, such as a trap shoot on its trap field at 4 p.m. Wednesday nights, Simbeck said.
The Sportsmen’s Club membership drive is currently in full swing. Those interested in joining can find a form in several places throughout St. Marys, including sporting-goods stores and restaurants and bars. For $10, members have access to things like the club’s new pistol range.
Interested participants can also stop by at the club’s meetings, held at 8 p.m. at 1339 Glen Hazel Road in St. Marys on the first Monday of each month in the winter.