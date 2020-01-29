ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club recently announced a list of its 2020 events, with the first being an ice fishing derby and tournament Feb. 9.
Bill Simbeck, president of the club, said the derby is for both youth under the age of 16 and adults, and is held from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. that day. For $5, people can fish to win cash prizes for the three largest fish at Laurel Run Reservoir. Typically, 60-80 people take part, Simbeck said.
In the case of uncooperative weather, the event will be held the following weekend, Simbeck said.
“It’s very family oriented,” he said. “A lot of kids will be there with their parents. They’ll ice fish and sled ride off of the hill.”
People also bring cookout supplies, Simbeck says, such as chicken wings or sausage.
At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to a door prize, Simbeck says. Last year, the club gave fishing poles and lures, ice fishing gear and outdoor items.
“The St. Marys community is really good about donating prizes,” he said.
Last year, the Sportsmen’s Club also started a tournament for club members. For a $25 entry fee, the members can enjoy the fellowship and competition, Simbeck said. Participants must be there by 7 a.m.
Simbeck said he participated in an ice-fishing series across western Pennsylvania, and the sport itself is becoming very popular.
“There’s a lot of guys in this area who like to go fishing,” he said. “I wanted something that would be a little more about the skill. They go out with a little more equipment than just a fishing pole, and enjoy the competition.”