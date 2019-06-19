ST. MARYS — Tuesday’s heavy rains and scattered thunderstorms brought flooding to St. Marys streets and caused some businesses to temporarily close.
Elk County was one of several surrounding areas under a flash flood watch until mid-afternoon Tuesday.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Crystal Fire Department was busy pumping flooded basements for residents and businesses.
“Several roadways were covered with water, including Brusselles, Theresia and Vine streets,” he said.
The Best Western Plus Executive Inn on Earth Road had several inches of water on its first floor, Nicklas said, and was also assisted by local firemen.
“Affected areas appear to be cleaning up now,” Nicklas said around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. “There does not appear, at this point, to be any long-term impact.”
Cooper’s Diner on South Michael Road temporarily closed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday due to flooding in the parking lot and the diner itself, said Owner Karli Carnovali. The diner opened again around 9 a.m.
Nearby areas, including Emporium, also experienced heavy flooding, according to the Emporium Volunteer Police Department.
Heavy flooding was also reported at the St. Marys Softball Field and around Cameron Hill in the St. Marys area.