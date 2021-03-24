ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing charges after she allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm and is not legally permitted to do so.
Jessica Marie Hearst, 49, of St. Marys, is charged with writing a materially-false statement – purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree, making a false statement under penalty, a third-degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 22.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received an email from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Firearms Division requesting an investigation into Hearst, who allegedly went to Elk County Ammo and Arms on Brusselles Street June 15, 2020, and checked “No” on the ATF 4473 form, and also in blocks 31 and 32 on the PSP form, allegedly all lies, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On June 4, 1992, Hearst allegedly pled guilty to a felony burglary charge, receiving a prison sentence of more than 10 years. She also pled guilty to criminal conspiracy, a second-degree felony and forgery, according to the affidavit of probable cause. All of these charges disqualify her from purchasing a firearm.
Hearts’ preliminary hearing is set for April 27 at Jacob’s office.