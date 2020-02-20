ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces charges after she reportedly called 911 repeatedly for more than two hours, threatening dispatchers and shouting profanities at City of St. Marys Police officers.
The City of St. Marys Police Department has charged Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of St. Marys, with intentionally calling an emergency number for other than emergency purposes and hazardous disorderly conduct, both third-degree misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct by making unreasonable noise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 3.
Officers were dispatched to 132 Parade St. Jan. 8, due to a phone call reportedly made by Simbeck, who continued to call the 911 Center repeatedly, requesting that an officer go to a local man’s home and wake him up for her. Simbeck was allegedly yelling profanities at 911 dispatchers and threatening them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police visited Simbeck’s residence twice that day, where she reportedly yelled profanities at them and told them to leave. She continued to call 911 and shouted at an officer over the phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When police returned to Simbeck’s residence a third time and asked her why she continued to call 911, she reportedly said, “Because I can.”
Simbeck reportedly pushed the door open in an officer’s face, and continued to shout profanities at police, who told her she would face charges if she continued to call 911 for no apparent reason, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Simbeck’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 17.