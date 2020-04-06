ST MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces charges after she reportedly shouted profanities at police, attempted to kick them and spit on an officer.
Brandy Jo Simbeck, 48, of St. Marys, is charged with disorderly conduct by making unreasonable noise, resisting arrest and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 30.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to a report of an incident on Parade Street March 27 related to violation of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. Before they responded, the caller, Simbeck, reportedly made several harassing phone calls to Elk County dispatchers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers attempted to speak with Simbeck outside her residence where she allegedly screamed profanities at them. Simbeck was arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
At the police station, Simbeck allegedly attempted to kick officers and spat on one of them, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also resisted being secured within the holding cell.
Simbeck’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. May 19.