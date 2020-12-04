REYNOLDSVILLE — A St. Marys woman is facing charges for allegedly stalking and harassing four individuals from Reynoldsville by reportedly sending threatening texts to them about what they were each doing throughout the day.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Miranda Lynn Williams, 25, of St. Marys, on Nov. 13 including two misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Williams began texting the victims on Oct. 21.
Williams allegedly used a third party anonymous texting application, Bandwidth.com, to send hundreds of texts to the four victims. According to the affidavit, she sent numerous texts daily to the four victims causing fear, alarm and annoyance. The victims would reportedly receive texts every day detailing their every move including when certain patrons would show up to their place of work, while driving home, and when talking to the police, according to the affidavit.
An officer noted a message was sent to one of the victims about himself minutes after he left the premises. Some specific messages noted in the affidavit were “How many cops today? One gone, let’s see if he comes back,” “Drive safe baby! Don’t want our brake to go out,” and “sad if something would happen to that new car your boy just got I told you this isn’t a war you’re going to win…”
Police filed a preservation request with Bandwidth.com for the numbers used to send these text messages, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was also sent to Pinger, Inc. which leases its numbers to Bandwidth.com. The police obtained the IP addresses, third party emails, and device information used for three different accounts.
The three accounts came back with two IP addresses. According to the affidavit, one of the accounts was under the name “Miranda,” using an email address with the name of the third party she was allegedly trying to frame.
Police then sent a search warrant to Verizon Wireless for the IP addresses and subscriber information related to the warrant sent to Pinger, Inc. When police searched the phone numbers of the victims in the results, they found Williams’ phone number in the results, according to the affidavit.
The subscriber information allegedly came back under the name of Williams’ known boyfriend. Through interviews with the victims, the officers reportedly found the incident started when Williams had a different phone number. When police searched back through the results, they also found this number related to one of the known IP addresses in the same time frame the victim’s received their first messages from anonymous numbers, according to the affidavit.
Williams posted bail at $25,000 at 10 percent, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 17 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.