ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces felony charges in connection with the theft of nearly $5,000 in lottery tickets from Sheetz.
Christy Rene Moonan, 33, of St. Marys, is charged with third-degree felonies of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, St. Marys Police Department officers met with the manager of the 117 S. Michael St. Sheetz store, and with a representative from Sheetz Loss Prevention, in reference to an employee theft July 7. Police were told Moonan had stolen Pennsylvania lottery tickets between May and July of 2019.
Sheetz Loss Prevention was able to provide police with video and photographs in support of the allegations made against Moonan.
During an interview at the SMPD, Moonan reportedly admitted to taking $5,000 worth of lottery tickets, using the money from the tickets during a “financial struggle,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sheetz valued the stolen tickets at $4,800 and has requested $4,800 restitution.
Moonan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Oct. 8 at Jacob’s office.