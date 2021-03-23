ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing two felony child endangerment charges after her young children were allegedly found in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.
Tamaran Jane Greenman, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor and several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 15.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a call from Elk County Children and Youth Services March 15 concerning a woman who allegedly left her two children unattended in her Margaret Road apartment. The children were found by the woman’s landlord, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After finding that the woman, identified as Greenman, was not home, police observed her traveling toward the apartment in a Nissan truck, which reportedly had an expired inspection date.
Greenman had two of her children, ages 4 and 3, in the back of the truck — an extended cab with side-facing rear seats. Police observed that neither child passenger restraint system in the vehicle were able to be secured, due to the side-facing seats. Greenman reportedly gave police permission to enter the apartment, observing garbage, uneaten food, clothes and feces throughout the apartment. The overall apartment was unsanitary and posed several safety and health hazards to the children, especially if left unsupervised, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Greenman initially said that she made arrangements for a babysitter to watch her children that morning and passed her driving at 7:45 a.m. Greenman then allegedly admitted that she left the apartment prior to the babysitter arriving. Greenman told police one of her children has Asperger syndrome, and she suspects a mental disability as well, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with the mother of the woman whom Greenman said was to have been babysitting her children. The mother reportedly said she had not been watching her children for some time.
While speaking with Greenman, police observed that the children were roaming throughout the apartment. One of the children was climbing into the dryer, and one was also allegedly observed eating a piece of licorice off of the floor. An officer also saw one of the children attempt to climb out of an open window, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Greenman’s preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at Jacob’s office. Unsecured bail is set at $7,500.