ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces charges of breaking into a home and sleeping on a family’s couch while high on drugs.
Briana Lynn Rearick, 21, of St. Marys, is charged with a third-degree felony of criminal trespass and was cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
The St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Washington Street Aug. 22 to investigate reports of there being an unwanted person in the home.
Police identified Rearick reportedly sleeping on the couch inside the house. The resident of the home said he did not know her and did not permit her to enter the home. He reportedly found her on the couch when he and his family woke up in the morning, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police his family was frightened, so he called 911.
Rearick was allegedly disoriented and unsure of where she was, displaying signs of hyperactivity, confusion, panic and memory loss, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview at the SMPD, Rearick allegedly said she was with several known drug users the day before, and used a combination of drugs including marijuana, flexeril and methamphetamine.
Rearick’s preliminary hearing was held at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday. She is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.