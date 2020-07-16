BENEZETTE — A St. Marys woman who allegedly broke into a residence and stole a bank card, spending $465.96 on food, cigarettes and marijuana, waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Kristen Nicole Lenox, 29, of St. Marys, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, each second-degree misdemeanors and six counts of knowingly possessing a counterfeit device, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 5.
Ridgway-based state police were contacted by the Elk County Jail in April for an alleged burglary reported by an inmate. The man reportedly said Lenox broke into his mother’s house on Winslow Hill Road while he was in jail. Lenox allegedly admitted to him that she stole his bank card and money without authorization, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman who lives at the Winslow Hill residence told police Lenox wanted to come and get her belongings March 18, so she set them on the front porch, not wanting Lenox inside of the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When the victim returned home, she realized she had not locked the front door.
The victim went into her son’s room and noticed his bank card was missing. She then checked his bank statement, reportedly seeing several transactions made from March 18 through March 20, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The phone call between Lenox and the inmate was retrieved from the Elk County Jail, where she reportedly admits to taking his bank card and spending $465.96 on food, cigarettes and marijuana.
Lenox will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3. Unsecured bail was set at $7,500.