RIDGWAY — A St. Marys woman faces charges after she allegedly was apprehended while driving under the influence of marijuana with children in the car.
Angela Aldine Rhoads, 38, of St. Marys, is charged with the third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children, as well as careless and reckless driving, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and other traffic violations.
A Ridgway State Police officer pulled Rhoads over in a white Chevrolet Malibu July 5, when he reportedly observed multiple air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror and a can of spray in the passenger door. He also asked Rhoads if she was wearing a seatbelt, to which she reportedly said no.
Police reported being able to smell marijuana within the vehicle and Rhoads allegedly pulled a red and black smoking device, which had burnt marijuana inside, from underneath her legs on the front driver’s seat. Rhoads told police she smoked on her way to Ridgway.
Police asked Rhoads to step out of the vehicle for sobriety testing, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and Rhoads reportedly showed signs of impairment.
Rhoads told police a child in the front seat of the car is 9 years old, while one in the back is 6. The child in the backseat was reportedly not properly restrained.
Rhoads’ blood-draw results at Penn Highlands Elk reportedly showed she had marijuana in her system at the time.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin in Johnsonburg.