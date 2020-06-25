ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman has been jailed on criminal trespassing charges after she allegedly walked into a residence unannounced and left her dog there.
Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 21.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a phone call about a criminal trespassing incident at 779 Washington St. June 19.
During the investigation, the witness said while dog-sitting at the residence, Simbeck allegedly entered the home, unnannounced, with her dog, Alaska, and asked where the homeowner was, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman was frightened by Simbeck, as the homeowner was on vacation, and she was not expected to enter the home. Simbeck left her dog at the residence and told the witness she was staying at a hotel, indiciating she would come back for the dog, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The homeowner reportedly told police she did not grant Simbeck permission to enter the home and has not spoken to her in months. Police interviewed Simbeck June 21, who admitted to entering the home with her dog.
Simbeck is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is June 30 at Jacob’s office.