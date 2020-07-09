ST MARYS — A St. Marys woman is charged with a felony after she allegedly stole several items from the Dollar General store on South St. Marys Street.
Ariana Michael Schloder, 29, of St. Marys, is charged with a third-degree felony of retail theft, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 15.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a call about an alleged theft at Dollar General on South St. Marys Street June 11. An employee told police that Schloder was currently stealing items in the store, putting them in her purse. An empty package was reportedly recovered, where Schloder had taken merchandise out of it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police waited outside of the store, where Schloder came out with a cart, activating the alarm. Schloder was taken into custody, and reportedly admitted to stealing the items, offering to pay for them.
Schloder showed police the eight items that were in her purse, including a sponge, adhesive, Gain, tape, a lanyard, fresh beads, JB Weld, and epoxy, totaling $27.10. The adhesive, JB Weld and Epoxy were damaged.
Police also discovered Schloder has four prior convictions for retail theft, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Schloder’s preliminary hearing will be held July 28 at Jacob’s office.