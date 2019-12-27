ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces a number of felony charges after she allegedly used her mother and stepfather’s personal information in attempts to open credit lines and loans.
Kristi Jo Murray, 21, of St. Marys, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, two second-degree felony counts of forgery, a third-degree felony count of accessing a device she was not authorized to use and two third-degree felony counts of identity theft, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 17.
A man reportedly told authorities at the City of St. Marys Police Department he noticed several unauthorized transactions on his Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union checking account Nov. 15. He suspected Murray was to blame, since the day after she had stayed the night at his home, he allegedly noticed a check missing from his checkbook, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim reported the loss of $620.33 and said one of the unauthorized transactions was to a Capital One account, which he does not have. The other transactions were micro-deposits, allegedly used to attempt to open new accounts with the victim’s account as collateral, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After serving a search warrant for the Mountain Laurel Credit Union account’s transaction details, police discovered the Capital One account was in Murray’s name, and the other micro-deposits were in her mother and stepfather’s name, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Murray’s mother and stepfather reportedly told police she had tried to open accounts in their names as well.
Police also discovered Murray allegedly applied for a loan from Capital One Auto Finance in the victim’s name, and a home improvement loan in her mother’s name. She also allegedly signed her stepfather’s name on a check and tried to deposit it at Capital One Bank, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When police interviewed Murray Nov. 27, she reportedly admitted taking a check from the victim’s checkbook and forging her stepfather’s signature and attempting to deposit the $500 check. Murray reportedly admitted to using her mother and stepfather’s personal identification information in attempts to open lines of credit and loans.
Murray’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Jacob’s office.