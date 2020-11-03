ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman has been jailed after allegedly threatening individuals and police during an incident Oct. 27.
Leane L. Britton, 49, of St. Marys, is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a Maurus Street residence Oct. 27 for reports of a disturbance. Police found the complainant and a juvenile on the front porch of the residence, as well as Britton, who appeared to allegedly be under the influence of alcohol, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Before police could ask any questions, Britton allegedly began shouting obscenities. When she was asked to speak in a normal voice, Britton began continuously yelling at the complainant and calling her vulgar names, according to the affidavit.
Both the woman and juvenile reportedly appeared highly distressed. Police and Britton’s boyfriend allegedly both tried to calm her down.
The incident reportedly started because the woman asked Britton to turn her music down in the apartment complex.
As police were speaking to Britton, she allegedly reached into her purse. When her boyfriend asked what she was looking for, she allegedly said, “My gun, so I can blow you all away,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Britton’s bail is set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10 at Jacob’s office.