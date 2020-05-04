ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman has been charged with striking an 8-year-old boy in the face.
Amanda Erin Pusl, 37, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 27.
City of St. Marys Police dispatched to the area of Rettger Street in response to reports of a suicidal woman April 27 found a man and an 8-year-old boy at the residence. The man told police that Pusl allegedly was on top of the boy, striking him in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause, before leaving the residence.
The boy reportedly confirmed that Pusl struck him, and that his face hurt. Police observed swelling and redness.
During an interview with police, Pusl reportedly said she was “running her hand across” the boy’s face, and denied hitting him with any amount of force, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pusl is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. May 12 at Jacob’s office.