JOHNSONBURG — A St. Marys woman is facing charges after authorities say she tried to bring meth, buprenorphine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia into the Elk County Prison.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Ashley Marie Pierce, 30, of 232 George St., St. Marys, was taken to the prison on a probation violation Dec. 15, 2018.
Pierce twice denied having any sort of contraband on her person when asked before arriving at the prison to be processed, according to the affidavit. Upon arrival, she turned over a case containing assorted drug paraphernalia, including glass smoking pipes, straws, bags, scissors, hypodermic needles and other items.
According to the affidavit, later, while being searched by prison staff, Pierce notified them she had drugs in her socks. Authorities found two bags containing a combined 7.9 grams of methamphetamine and a bag containing several buprenorphine pills. Four hypodermic needles were found in her bra. A bag of a brownish substance Pierce stated was “pot” was found in a bag of her personal items, along with three mini-torches, two cut straws, a cigarette roller and a pair of scissors with burnt ends.
Pierce faces felony charges of contraband, criminal attempt — contraband, possession of a controlled substance or contraband by an inmate and possession, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Following a preliminary arraignment Feb. 14, bail was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing for Pierce is scheduled Feb. 27 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin in Johnsonburg.
Pierce is currently lodged in the Elk County Prison.
