JOHNSONBURG — A St. Marys woman faces charges after she allegedly stole a check from her ex-husband and attempted to use it to pay a fine.
Linda Ann Samick, 37, of St. Marys, is charged with forgery, a felony in the second degree, theft by deception and writing bad checks, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 2.
Ridgway State Police met with a man Feb. 14 who said he let his ex-wife, Samick, stay with him at his home on Montmorenci Road in Ridgway. He later reportedly received a letter from Martin’s office that a check dated Jan. 30 was returned due to a closed checking account, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man told police Samick allegedly took the check, forged his name and tried to pay a fine at Martin’s office. On March 16, police spoke to Martin, who reportedly said Samick attempted to pass a check to his office.
Samick’s preliminary hearing is set for 3 p.m. May 6 at Martin’s office.