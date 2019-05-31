A St. Marys woman has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a May 19 incident in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
Briana Lynn Rearick, 21, was charged by DuBois City Police following a traffic stop in a parking lot on Beaver Drive. The left rear taillight of a silver Hyundai Elantra exiting the parking lot of the DuBois Manor Motel reportedly was not illuminated, leading to the stop.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, during the traffic stop the police approached the male driver and Rearick, who was a front seat passenger. Officers reportedly immediately noticed that the driver appeared to be nervous and was shaking. Rearick also allegedly kept moving around erratically in the front seat. Both had lesions on their faces, which is a strong indicator of usage of heroin or methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
While speaking with the driver, the police observed two orange hypodermic syringe plunger caps lying in plain view in the back seat. A yellow cloth case was reportedly sticking out from Rearick’s front hoodie pocket. After asking the driver to exit the vehicle, the police asked him if he used any controlled substances and he reportedly said he used marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine. When asked when he last used, he said he used heroin a few days ago. Another officer reportedly told Rearick several times to stop moving her hands and stop digging around in the vehicle. The officers reportedly told the driver that they had reasonable suspicion to believe that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
The driver told officers he did not have illegal drugs in the vehicle and consented to a search of the vehicle, the affidavit said. Rearick was asked to exit the vehicle. According to the affidavit, she was resistant and asked why. She was told by the police that a search of the vehicle was going to be performed so she needed to exit it. At that point, she allegedly became even more anxious and started to reach in her pockets. She was then asked to empty her pockets due to the number of times she kept reaching for a pocket in her hoodie. She reportedly pulled the yellow cloth pouch out and threw it on the front passenger seat.
Inside the pouch, according to the affidavit, there were five syringes, six pens that are used as straws, one red and one blue plastic straw, one brown glass vial, one small clear vial, one metal spoon with white residue, a small plastic baggie with pieces of cotton, two paper clips with burn marks, and four empty stamp bags commonly used to conceal heroin. The officers placed her under arrest in connection with the drug paraphernalia.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a small metal marijuana grinder on the floor behind the driver’s seat, the affidavit said. Rearick also allegedly admitted to having a bundle or 10 stamp bags of heroin in her bra. She was un-cuffed and was asked to retrieve them for the police. She allegedly reached into her bra and pulled out a bundle of 10 marked white bags of heroin.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 28 at Ford’s office.