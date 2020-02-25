ST MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces her third retail theft charge this year after she allegedly stole wine from Nittany Minit Mart.
Sarah Angeline Petitt, 35, of St. Marys, is charged with retail theft and conspiracy, both felonies in the third degree, and with theft by deception, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 18.
According to City of St. Marys Police, Petitt entered Nittany Minit Mart at 770 Washington St. with another person Jan. 5.
Petitt allegedly picked up a bottle of wine and placed it beside the game machine in the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The person Petitt was with allegedly placed the bottle of wine in her backpack. She also took another cup from the shelf without paying for it. The items reportedly were worth $19.99.
Reviewing Petitt’s criminal history, police found she has five retail theft convictions.
According to court dockets, this is Petitt’s third retail theft charge this year. Criminal complaints were also filed Jan. 6 and Jan. 15.
Petitt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 18 at Jacob’s office.