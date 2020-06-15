ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing charges after her children were allegedly found near drugs and paraphernalia in a Grant Street apartment.
Mollie Nicole Myers, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 5.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received reports of the odor of marijuana coming from a downstairs apartment on Grant Street May 13. The tenant, Myers, let police inside of the residence, where they allegedly discovered an octagon glass mirror with a razor blade and two lines of a white, crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
As a result of a full search of the apartment, police seized several drug paraphernalia items such as pipes or smoking devices, packaging materials, the glass mirror and razor blades, a digital scale, worth lighters, Q-tips, metal scrapers and cut straws, according to the affidavit.
The paraphernalia was reportedly found in places throughout the apartment that Myers’ children could have easily accessed, such as night stands and on a dresser, and additional items were reportedly found in the kitchen and living room, where the children were at the time of the search.
Myers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 14.