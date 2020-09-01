ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly seized several drugs and paraphernalia from a residence.
Kimberly Jean Hostler, 46, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 14.
The City of St. Marys Police Department executed a search warrant on 109 N. Fourth St. July 24, which resulted in taking Hostler and Rung into custody. Police discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, financial proceeds of dealing controlled substances and cell phones, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hostler was also allegedly in possession of packaging material, digital scales, syringes, glass smoking devices and mirrors, cut straws and storage containers and two Ziploc bags of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The cell phone seized was reportedly used by Hostler to both obtain and sell controlled substances.
Seth Ivan Rung, 25, of St. Marys, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Hostler’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15.