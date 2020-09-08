ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole items from Walmart Supercenter on five separate occasions.
Kristie Anne Finland, 31, of St. Marys, has been charged with five third-degree felony counts of retail theft, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 28.
Ridgway State Police were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on the Million Dollar Highway Aug. 17 for reports of retail theft. The witness told police she allegedly had video footage of Finland not charging herself for items on five separate occasions — July 31, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The witness also reportedly said Finland had switched the price tags on some of the items she was buying from the store. The total price of the items allegedly not paid for amounted to $220.15, according to receipts.
Finland’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6 at Jacob’s office.