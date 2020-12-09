ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman has again been charged with retail theft after she was allegedly caught stealing for seventh time.
Sarah Angeline Petitt, 36, of St. Marys, is charged with retail theft by taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office Nov. 16.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Pfaff's Market on Atlantic Street for a report of an alleged shoplifter who was in custody. Police observed Petitt sitting on the ground near a purple bag and a grocery bag.
The owner of Pfaff's Market said they were watching Petitt, since they had suspected her of shoplifting in the past, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Employees allegedly saw her put two items into her bag. Petitt allegedly paid for the grocery items but not the two she had concealed, including a bottle of shampoo and a three-pack of soap, valued at $12.
Petitt reportedly told police she was arrested for retail theft twice before “a few years ago” and was going through a rough time, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An employee of Pfaff's Market confirmed Petitt's actions that morning via the surveillance system.
A check of Petitt's criminal history revealed she has four previous convictions/guilty pleas for retail theft, and two pending retail theft cases from the COSMPD from 2019.
Petitt's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5 at Jacob's office.