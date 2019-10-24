ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman has been jailed on several drug charges after police allegedly found heroin, methamphetamine and other substances in her residence.
Amber May Osgood, 33, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 7.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was requested to assist Adult Probation at 525 Brusselles St. Sept. 5, where the probation officer said she was conducting a home visit on Osgood and allegedly found controlled substances in her bedroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer looked inside of the bedroom and reportedly observed glass smoking pipes and tin foil. A search warrant was then executed around 5 p.m., resulting in a clear bag of stamped glassine bags with heroin and rubber bands, a pill bottle, clear bags, straws and crushed pills, bag of methamphetamine, marijuana, a cell phone, drug paraphernalia items like foil, syringes, glass pipe, empty stamp bags, metal smoking pipe, rolling paper and cut straws, a clear bag with an unknown brown substance, according to the affidavit.
Police also did a forensic download on Osgood’s cell phone, reportedly discovering multiple messages sent that indicated the distribution of drugs.
Osgood is confined in the Elk County Jail I lieu of $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Jacob’s office.