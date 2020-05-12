JOHNSONBURG — A St. Marys woman is confined in the Elk County Jail after an investigation allegedly showed her connection to a drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.
Alexis Marie Pisani, 24, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 30.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers were dispatched to Hall Avenue in St. Marys April 27 for reports of an unconscious 30-year-old man who wasn’t breathing. Police found the man had allegedly overdosed from ingesting heroin, and ultimately died at the hospital, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The Elk County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation, reportedly discovering evidence on the man’s phone that indicated he purchased heroin from Pisani. A search warrant was executed on her Cushing Avenue residence in Johnsonburg April 30, resulting in the discovery of bags of heroin, pen tubes, Ziploc bags, burnt foil, glass pipes and $1,390. Several of the bags were reportedly similar to the ones located in the deceased man’s residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Pisani reportedly admitted selling the man two bags of heroin, which she obtained from the Pittsburgh area.
Pisani is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Martin’s office.