RIDGWAY — A St. Marys woman has been jailed on a felony charge after an alleged incident that occurred with police outside of Elk County Foods in Ridgway in July.
Rebecca Anne Cristini, 19, of St. Marys, is charged with interference with custody of children, a felony in the third degree, obstructing administration/law and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 27.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received a complaint that there were kids behind Today’s Carpet and Furniture on Allenhurt Avenue, with one allegedly breaking glass. The owner allegedly told the kids to leave, and they ended up behind the Ridgway YMCA.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police located a juvenile, as well as Cristini, sitting near the swimming pool exit at the YMCA. The juvenile reportedly said he was frustrated and did throw a glass bottle into the creek and broke it. While speaking with the two, police reportedly smelled marijuana, and asked where it was, to which the juvenile reportedly said, “Well, if you can smell it, it’s obviously all smoked up.” The two then allegedly attempted to walk away quickly toward Elk County Foods. Police reportedly recognized the juvenile as a reported runaway from St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
City of St. Marys police did confirm the boy, 16 years of age, was listed as a runaway. When police told him he needed to come with them, he allegedly became very uncooperative and refused to listen, then made an abrupt threatening move toward an officer while outside of Elk County Foods. Cristini allegedly began interfering, coming in between the officer and the juvenile and yelling at police, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police attempted to get the juvenile into the patrol car, to which he reportedly resisted.
Cristini allegedly kept trying to get in between police and the boy and refused to stay back, after being repeatedly told to do so. Cristini, who is 19 years old and reportedly knew the juvenile was a runaway, was taken into custody, as she allegedly persisted interfering with a lawful investigation/custody of children and disorderly conduct took place outside of Elk County Foods, according to the affidavit.
Cristini is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11 at Martin’s office.