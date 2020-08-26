ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is aiming to get the Bilo Foods community back together for a fall reunion.
Brenda Keech, who worked at Bilo for 32 years, said the St. Marys grocery store closed in April 2010.
The reunion is planned for Saturday, Sept. 12 beginning at 3 p.m. at Samick’s Garage on Forestview Road.
“A lot of people whom I worked with there worked there for 20-40 years,” Keech said. “I would say at least 40 percent of employees had more than 20 years there.”
This is a passion close to Keech’s heart, she says, since the employees at the store were like one big family.
“When former employees see each other on the street, we always hug and ask how they are,” she said. “We miss being together and the ‘good old days.’”
Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair, their own drink and table settings and a finger food to share.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Keech says she is having the reunion no matter what, but Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be followed.
Keech says there will also be a collection to thank Samick’s Garage Owner Ben Samick for the use of the building.
This is a great chance for everyone to get back together and talk about the memories they have shared, Keech noted.
“A lot has changed in 10 years,” she says. “A lot of us still feel like we wish we still worked there, and we wish we could still shop there.”
Keech created a Facebook page called “St. Marys PA Bilo employees,” where those interested in attending can contact her, or through email at bkeech61@gmail.com.