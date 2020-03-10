ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman shares her passion for animals by volunteering at the Elk County Humane Society on a regular basis.
Mary Ann Glover, originally of Osceola Mills, was a special education teacher for 36 years, retiring from the Johnsonburg schools in 2010.
Glover started coming to the ECHS a couple of times a week in 2013, she said, to cuddle the cats and clean the cages.
Glover recalls having animals most of her life, including a Chihuahua when she was younger, a cat and a Cocker Spaniel she and her husband had for 16 years, as well as a senior Dachshund named Clarence.
“After I retired, I wanted to pick something to volunteer for,” she said. “I always liked animals, so I just love it, and the people here.”
These animals are getting the best care possible at ECHS until they find their forever homes, Glover said, and each and every one of them deserves to feel loved.
“I enjoy getting to know them, and all of their different personalities,” she said.
Glover doesn’t have a pet right now, so visiting the ECHS regularly and “getting her fix” with the animals is a calming experience. She also has made many friends there.
Glover says she thinks the animals know and recognize her. She recalls being a favorite of Smokey, a cat who was at ECHS for two years.
Glover also belongs to First United methodist Church in St. Marys, where she sometimes volunteers.
“I just try to give back and help other people,” she said.
Volunteers are always needed, Glover added, and it’s something great for retired people to undertake.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “When I leave here, I feel like I’ve done something good.”
Visit the ECHS on Facebook or www.echumanesociety.org for more information.