ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Youth Activities Commission is gaining momentum again since its recent revival.
Seth Higgins, who is spearheading the commission, served on St. Marys City Council in 2019.
“I realized there was a lack of input from high school students,” he said. “People often speak of ‘students being our future,’ but there aren’t many civic organizations in the community dedicated to training our next generation of leaders outside of high school programs.”
At the time, Higgins was informed about the defunct of the YAC. With the support of the prior commission and current Council members, it has been revived, but was initially off to a slow start.
“Right as it was forming, everything shut down as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “However, we are finally starting to build momentum.”
The commission has three goals in mind, Higgins notes.
“It gives students an opportunity to participate in shaping the policies of our community, and provides a vehicle for them to learn and give input in the decision making process,” he said.
Higgins says he also wants to train the students how to study issues impacting the community, similarly to the way he conducted research on the City’s parking and zoning regulations.
“This is a means to prepare the next generation for leadership roles,” he said. “It is easy to view 15 to 18-year-old high school students as just that — high school teenagers. However, they will inevitably be our nation’s future business leaders, politicians, civic organizers and servicemen and women.”
The four current youth members each bring unique abilities and traits to the group, Higgins added. Aiden Bobik is outspoken, as well as a skilled writer. Emma Gavazzi is a talented reader and writer, and Maria Chiapelli has an interest in finance and brings diversity to the commission. Samantha Hanes, who is involved with many extra-curricular activities and athletics, also thrives in the classroom, Higgins said.
The commission’s adult member, Joe Jacob, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys and a former high school English teacher.
“Joe’s background in education and nonprofit leadership makes him a perfect fit,” Higgins said. “His willingness to join the commission has allowed it to really come together.”
For more information on the St. Marys Youth Activities Commission or to express interest in joining, email sethhiggins41356@gmail.com.