Prior to 1980, when St. Nicholas Orthodox Church was established, there were no Orthodox Christian churches in the DuBois area, according to St. Nicholas’ rector, Father Mark Meholick.
“I think the last one that was in the area was in the 1920s down in ‘the Flats’ with the Syrian Orthodox church,” said Meholick. “When that was closed, people kind of spread out and moved away. They either went to the Greek Catholic church or to their own church. There were several families that were Orthodox there from Russian descent or Greek descent, primarily. We had enough people to get a mission going.”
The group had spoken with the Dean of the Orthodox Church in America. At that time, it was Father John Ossacky, who was later the Bishop of New England and then the Bishop of Chicago.
“But he (Ossacky) was my family’s parish priest down in Blackwood, Pa., that’s near Blairsville,” said Meholick. “We used to have to drive that far to go to church from Sykesville. Then the Greek families that went, they would either go to Jamestown, New York, to the Greek Orthodox church or to Altoona. So there was a need to maybe get something going here.”
At first, members would just meet in people’s homes beginning in 1978-79, with the priests coming from out of the area. On some Saturdays, maybe once or twice a month, they’d have liturgy, and the Episcopal church would let them use that facility or they would use fire halls or other places where groups could have church on a Sunday.
On New Year’s Day in 1980, they were having a liturgy at the J.E. DuBois Fire Hall and Ossacky said at the close, “’Let’s pray that we find a permanent home, a church building and we can buy that and perhaps a rectory and petition to get a permanent priest sent to the mission,’” said Meholick. “When we left the fire hall we couldn’t get back out on the main road because there was a water main leak or something and they had it blocked off while we were in church. So, they had detoured up Garfield Street. Well when we got to the top of Garfield Street we saw this church and the rectory next door with a big for sale sign on it.”
The Orthodox Christians believed God answered their prayers very quickly so they took a look at what used to be a Lutheran church at 108 N. 3rd St., DuBois. The Lutheran church merged with another church and they built a new church located off of Maple Avenue on Sunflower Drive.
“They really wanted to keep this as a church. They didn’t want somebody to buy it and make it into college dorms or a restaurant or something,” said Meholick. “We needed it for a church, and they had set a very good price that was, we figured we could get a mortgage, and the families got together and with the Bishop of Pittsburgh. We were able to purchase the church.”
During the first nine years or so, St. Nicholas Church had three different priests.
“Then there was a two year period where we couldn’t get a priest here,” said Meholick. “The parish, it would have its ups and downs population wise and, at some point, there weren’t enough people to maybe be able to offer enough pay for a permanent priest.”
From 1992-94, the church had to go back to depending on circuit riders to come and hold services.
Meholick, who was ordained into the priesthood in Manhattan, New York City, was unable to serve at the DuBois church because he had already been assigned to a parish in the New York area.
Then in late 1993, the DuBois church called Meholick again.
“They had interviewed several priests, but nobody that they could find was able to take care of this parish,” said Meholick. “This parish is also, the priest here takes care of a very small parish down by Glen Campbell, too. So, both parishes could only pay a certain amount of money and hospitalization, and then the priest would have to work, have a side job. Being an iconographer, a church artist, I had my own business by then as far as painting icons.”
They mentioned that Meholick could paint from a studio anywhere and eventually he received a transfer and came to St. Nicholas in on Feb. 2, 1994.