BROOKVILLE — Pawsitive Image Pet Resort offered pets an escape from the happenings of the human world to enjoy a St. Paw-trick's Day party on Tuesday.
The pet resort often holds parties on holidays, and will also host birthday parties for their four legged visitors. There is dog friendly cake and cookies, balloons, and party favors.
Owners can drop their dogs off for the party and come back to pick them up later with party memorabilia to take with them.
The resort always does individual photos of the dogs during the parties. Owner Jeanette Forsythe has bought lighting, a back drop holder, and themed back drops for party pictures. She and the other workers will sometimes dress dogs up or give them little accessories for the photos.
“For St. Patrick's Day I got these glasses, and we put beads around their necks,” Forsythe said. “We did a paw print on a card for each dog in greet they got to take home with them.”
The parties are similar to what a child might do at a daycare party, but with dogs.
“Whatever our imagination can run away with is what we do,” Forsythe said.
They will also do special theme parties for dogs if owners request them. They have a questionnaire for owners to fill out about their dog to better fit the dog.