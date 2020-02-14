PUNXSUTAWNEY — Drivers from the Student Transportation of America company turned out by the dozens for the Punxsutawney Area School Board's decision on the transportation contract.
Cars lined the street as about 70 STA drivers attended the meeting. Many took the opportunity to get up and speak to the board about why they love driving for STA. Once the floor was closed to speakers, the board began their own discussions about which company they would chose.
Vice President Deneen Evans spoke in favor of negotiating a contract with STA, saying it must be a good company to bring out so many employees.
“I cannot see putting a hundred people out of work, and having them go to another company that might only have 25 positions. That would leave about 70 people without. We have a proposal in front of us,” Evans said. “When we go into contract negotiations, we can negotiate, take away, or put in whatever we would want into that contract.”
STA has about 71 daily drivers and 119 when alternates are counted. While Tri-County Transportation are willing to hire some of these drivers to fill their need, many do not want to change companies.
“As board members, we have to take into account that we are here to do the best we can for the community and our students, and with that I want to make a motion for us to have STA as our bus company,” Evans said.
The official motion on the table was for the administration to enter into negotiations with STA in efforts to arrive at a proposed contract for student transportation. This was seconded by Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter.
In a roll call vote, the council denied this in a 2-7 vote with Evans and Lingenfelter being the only votes in favor. This same motion was put forth for Tri-County and passed in a 7-2 vote with Evans and Lingenfelter being the two negative votes.
Once this motion was passed the STA drivers stood as a group to leave the building. They filed out, leaving only a handful of people at the meeting. Negative comments against switching companies were made as they left the room, with many also shouting good luck to the board.