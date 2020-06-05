BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s Conservation Education Department will improve its already-successful distance learning program with help from a recent Stackpole-Hall Foundation Grant.
This grant will be used to purchase green screen technology equipment to share Pennsylvania’s elk country programs with thousands of students annually. KECA developed the program in 2013 to meet the geographic and funding constraints that many schools and other groups face that discourage them from visiting the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Since then, schools and other organizations from 45 Pennsylvania counties and seven other states have taken part in the educational opportunity. In 2019 alone, KECA’s educators taught 3,640 students through this program, a spokesman said.
The program uses Zoom and Skype to provide students who are unable to visit the center with a multi-sensory environmental learning experience in their classroom. Additionally, KECA ships an elk trunk that contains an elk pelt, elk antler, bison horn, elk jaw, elk skull, deer jaw and other materials to participating schools. The trunk allows students to have a hands-on learning experience even though KECA educators are not physically in the classroom.
To set up a Distance Learning program, email Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab at KECAConEd@windstream.net or Conservation Education Specialist Haley Stapleton at KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by phone at 814-787-5173.
The Stackpole-Hall Foundation assists organizations and institutions intended to enhance the social welfare of the area. The Foundation provides matching money grants, seed money grants, partnership grants, and, under certain circumstances, operational grants to a host of educational, health care, cultural, youth development, social welfare, environmental and community-development needs.