DuBOIS — Businesses applying for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding in Clearfield County are now able to receive help completing and filing their application at the North Central PA LaunchBox.
A computer lab has been established following social distancing guidelines at the downtown LaunchBox location at 2 E. Long Ave., Suite 120, in DuBois. Business owners can file applications online from the LaunchBox site, and staff members are available to steer applicants through the process, answer questions and assist in submitting applications. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15.
“The North Central PA LaunchBox exists not only to help foster entrepreneurship and innovation but also to aid existing businesses,” said LaunchBox Director Brad Lashinsky. “We truly understand that every business is different and navigating any grant process can be challenging, which is why we are excited to offer a computer lab and guidance at our facility. Businesses who need assistance with technology can schedule an appointment and receive the services to help them file their County CARES Act application.”
The LaunchBox will work specifically with small businesses to process their applications and determine their losses. Small businesses who wish to apply for funding may do so at https://dubois.psu.edu/launchbox and can contact Lashinsky at ncpalaunchbox@psu.edu or 814-375-4704 to schedule an appointment for assistance with their application.