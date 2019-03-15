Staff, residents and local cooks stirred up community support for Alzheimer’s at the DuBois Nursing Home Wednesday.
DNH Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman said 10 entries were received for the inaugural Chili Cook-Off.
The $5 donations collected from all cook-off participants and samplers will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, and the DuBois Continuum of Care’s 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s team. The price includes chili samples, a drink, hotdog and dessert.
Community members, as well as DNH staff and residents, voted on their favorite chili recipe. The crockpots were labeled according to heat levels — medium, spicy, extra hot, etc.
“It gets both the staff members and community members involved here,” Huffman said.
Lori Jamison, executive director of DCCCI, said this was a unique event.
“Every single one of the chili entries is different,” she said. “We are very happy with the turnout.”
Proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will be put with the total funds collected at DCCCI throughout the year, and given to the Alzheimer’s Association the day of the DuBois walk on Oct. 6.
“DCCCI has a walk team that sponsors the annual DuBois Alzheimer’s Walk, with raising funds to donate,” she said. “The collected funds from the Chili Cook-Off will be put with the total funds collected throughout the year, and given to the Alzheimer’s Association the day of the walk.”
For a list of cook-off rules and more details, visit www.duboisccci.com, or call 814-375-9100 for more information.
